Joburg minority parties offer to lead city until ANC, EFF solve 'their problems'

JOHANNESBURG - As political jostling for power in the City of Joburg continues, minority parties in council that are sympathetic to the African National Congress (ANC) have proposed that they be given the opportunity to lead the city.

This emerged during a councillors meeting on Wednesday morning.

African Independent Congress councillor and chairperson of minority parties in Joburg, Margaret Arnolds, said that they would hold the fort until the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) found common ground in the City of Ekurhuleni.

She said that they were determined to remove the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition from power in the country's economic hub.

"We are saying that our first preference would be Dada Morero but the EFF and the ANC must find each other in Ekurhuleni. So we will temporarily hold onto the mayoral seat until they have solved their problems, then we will put in Dada Morero."