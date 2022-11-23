Joburg Mayor Phalatse to face a no-confidence motion

The motion was tabled by minority opposition parties at the city’s programming meeting earlier in November.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse is set to face a vote of no confidence at the council chambers on Tuesday.

This will be the second motion of no confidence against Phalatse in the last two months.

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has been dodging bullets for two months now the question is: will she successfully dodge the one she faces today?

She was ousted through a motion of no confidence in September - but was reinstated by the courts almost a month later.

The court ruled that she was ousted unlawfully.

Subsequent to this, the African National Congress, Dada Moreo was removed from the mayoral office.

Another vote of no confidence was tabled against her last month - but that was called off when she threatened to take legal action against council speaker Colleen Makhubele.

The DA-led multi-party coalition will have to strengthen its numbers in the council to certify its stay in power.