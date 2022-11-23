Janusz Walus parole: Kodwa suggests revisiting certain SA laws

The Constitutional Court ruled this week that Chris Hani's 1993 killer, Janusz Walus, should be released on parole within 10 days

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Minister in The Presidency for State Security, Zizi Kodwa, suggested it was time to revisit certain South African laws.

This development was met with outrage from various quarters of South Africa.

According to Kodwa, the law has to always protect the vulnerable.

"And if there is a sense in society, generally that the criminal justice and the law are no longer protecting them that has got the potential to create social instability in the country and, therefore, we shouldn't run away from looking at laws that we think must give confidence to the people," he said.