'I broke down' – Late DJ Sumbody’s brother recalls visiting murder scene
Sefoka was speaking at his brother, formally known as Oupa John Sefoka's memorial service in centurion earlier on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - DJ Sumbody's brother, Koketso Sefoka, has detailed his experience at the scene where the well-known artist was killed.
Sefoka was speaking at the memorial service of his brother, formally known as Oupa John Sefoka, in Centurion earlier on Wednesday.
He said the people that killed his brother had robbed him and his family of more time with him.
The Monate Mpolaye hitmaker was fatally shot in Woodmead on Sunday morning, along with his driver.
Cassper Nyovest giving a touching speech at Dj Sumbody's memorial pic.twitter.com/8aNXWTrtQ2SAHIPHOP (@SAHIPHOPFEEDs) November 23, 2022
Sefako said what he saw at the scene has left him distraught: “I was the second respondent on the scene and I think, before my father’s death, I had never cried as much as I had. I broke down in pieces. I recognised his car even before the robots were there.”
Sefako added that the late DJ was one of the many club owners who have been targeted and killed in Pretoria.
“Pretoria is a mess; the targeting of club owners is a mess. Every three to six months establishment owners, black people who are supporting families, are being taken away from us,” he said.
