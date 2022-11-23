'I broke down' – Late DJ Sumbody’s brother recalls visiting murder scene

Sefoka was speaking at his brother, formally known as Oupa John Sefoka's memorial service in centurion earlier on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - DJ Sumbody's brother, Koketso Sefoka, has detailed his experience at the scene where the well-known artist was killed.

Sefoka was speaking at the memorial service of his brother, formally known as Oupa John Sefoka, in Centurion earlier on Wednesday.

He said the people that killed his brother had robbed him and his family of more time with him.

The Monate Mpolaye hitmaker was fatally shot in Woodmead on Sunday morning, along with his driver.