Hill-Lewis: CT's model of decentralised, focused policing is working

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that despite the overwhelming crime statistics nationally, there’d been a significant reduction in violent crime in the metro.

It said that this was because of the introduction of LEAP officers.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was responding to the latest quarterly crime statistics report, which was released on Wednesday.

"After LEAP was deployed to Philippi East earlier this year, that station has completely fallen off the list of top 30 crime zones in South Africa. Over the last 12-month period, Gugulethu has noted a 30.6% decrease in murder and over that same period, Delft has seen a 17.4% decrease in murder."

Hill-Lewis said that the city's efforts to reduce crime showed that decentralisation of powers on policing works.

Together with the provincial government, the city has been calling for devolution of the police service.

"The model of decentralised, focused policing is working. From Gugulethu, Delft, Harare, Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein and other stations where LEAp is deployed and where we are taking more responsibility for crime powers and enforcement, things are working and residents are feeling safer."