Hawks arrest truck driver for stealing Eskom coal

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have arrested a truck driver for fraud and the theft of coal belonging to Eskom.

The 28-year-old suspect was nabbed on Tuesday.

The truck was subcontracted to collect coal from Umsimbithi Coal Mine in Wonderfontein and to deliver it to the Camden Power Station in Ermelo.

It's alleged the driver deviated from that route with the original coal worth about R30,000 and delivered it to an illegal coal yard near Middleburg.

"Rubble of coal mixed with stones was allegedly loaded on the truck for delivery to Camden power station. The truck driver was intercepted by Bidvest Protea Coin Security on arrival at the power station and the matter was reported to the police," said Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an Eskom sub-contractor accused of sabotage made his second appearance in the Ermelo Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Forty-three-year-old Simon Majonke Shongwe was arrested and made his first appearance in the dock last week.

The charges stem from a trip to Unit 4 at Camden Power Station earlier in the month, which led to increased load shedding.

"Upon investigation, it was found that someone took bearing drain plugs for the main bearing at the same unit in the shaft overheating and tripping the generator. As a result, the entity suffered a loss of over R1 million. Eskom’s investigation led to the arrest of the accused - hence his appearance in court," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

On the last occasion, the case was postponed to Tuesday for Shongwe to secure legal representation

It's postponed, once again.

"The case against Shongwe was postponed to 24 November 2022 for a formal bail application, he is remanded in custody," added Nyuswa.