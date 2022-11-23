Gauteng Health Dept secures interim court interdict against striking workers

Staff disrupted operations at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto on Tuesday with patients being turned away.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health (GDOH) secured a court interdict against striking public healthcare workers following Tuesday's demonstration.

Staff disrupted operations at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto on Tuesday and patients were turned away.

Operations at the Sebokeng Hospital in the Vaal were also affected.

Workers affiliated with unions Nehawu, the Public Servants Association and others are striking over a wage dispute.

The government has offered 3% pensionable funds and 4.5% non-pensionable funds.

But unions have rejected this - demanding a 10% increase

Workers have been interdicted from interfering with access to the hospitals.

"The interim interdict is applicable with immediate effect and prevents striking public servants from assaulting, threatening, intimidating and inciting violence in respect to any employee or staff members across our health facilities. It also prohibits the protesters from destroying or damaging any property or preventing free movement and/or access to healthcare facilities of any GDOH offices," said Gauteng spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

Workers will return to their posts on Wednesday but will continue to protest and demonstrate during lunch breaks.