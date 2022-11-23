Family and friends gathered to honour the memory of DJ Sumbody

Sefoka was a well-known music producer and entrepreneur, who became popular through his songs like 'Ayepyep' which was released in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - Friends and family members of Oupa John Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody gathered

in Centurion to honour the life of the late Amapiano pioneer.

Sefoka was a well-known music producer and entrepreneur, who became popular through his songs like 'Ayepyep' which was released in 2017.

Sefoka was shot dead along with his driver in Woodmead on Sunday morning.

Dressed in white, mourners gathered for the 'Mpolaye' hitmaker - DJ Sumbody celebrating his musical life.

Over the years, the Pretoria born artist has worked with big names in the music industry such as Cassper Nyovest, Zakes Bantwini, Kwesta and Busiswa.

DJ Sumbody was also an entrepreneur, who owns one of the most popular clubs in the country, the Ayepyep Lifestyle lounge in Menlyn and Cape Town.

Operations at the lounge in Menlyn have been put on hold for now.