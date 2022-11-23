Environment Minister Creecy hails COP27 summit in Egypt a success

South Africa was under the spotlight at the summit - as the first developing country to propose a complete renewable energy transition plan that has since been supported and funded by multiple developed economies.

JOHANNESBURG - Environment Affairs minister Barbara Creecy has hailed the COP27 summit as a success - as plans to start the implementation of the just energy transition plan are underway and should be finalised by February.

This year's climate conference, also known as the "African Cop" concluded in Egypt on Friday - where environmentalists, NGOs and world leaders gathered to solidify pacts and climate targets.

South Africa was under the spotlight at the summit - as the first developing country to propose a complete renewable energy transition plan that has since been supported and funded by multiple developed economies.

With billions coming in for the renewable energy transition for the country - Creecy says that the R1.5 trillion rand investment plan will not go directly to the state.

“It is important to understand that the significant portion of this would be private investment in renewable energy, changes that by the OUMs and production of electric vehicles.”