EFF vows to defend itself against SAHRC in court

The commission wants to make an urgent application for an interdict regarding comments that party leader Julius Malema made at the EFF's Western Cape people's assembly last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has vowed to defend itself against a criminal charge brought by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in the Equality Court.

The commission wants to make an urgent application for an interdict regarding comments that party leader Julius Malema made at the EFF's Western Cape people's assembly last month.

It found that the comments by Malema constituted an incitement of violence and hate speech.

The commission has decided to go the legal route after Malema failed to heed its request to retract the statement and apologise within 10 working days.

EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said that the commentary was “taken out of context” and an attempt to paint the organisation and its leader in a bad light.

"So, we will meet that disgraced and factional South African Human Rights Commission at the Equality Court."