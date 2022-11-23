EC sangoma accused of murdering couple, ex-cop denied bail

Thandazani 'Zanezulu' Mcetywa made a brief appearance in the Libode Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he faces three counts of murder.

JOHANNESBURG - An Eastern Cape traditional healer accused of the murder of a married couple and a former police officer has been denied bail.

The 27-year-old was arrested in April after the bodies of a married couple from Cacadu were discovered in their vehicle after having consulted with him.

Further police investigations linked Mcetywa to the murder of a retired officer Bongiwe Fikela, who died under similar circumstances.

It’s understood that he lured his victims through advertisements on social media platform, TikTok, where he claimed to have supernatural powers to make people rich.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said: “All his victims are alleged to be his clients. The court agreed the release of the suspect and his co-accused would not be in the interest of justice and postponed the matter to 30 December 2022.”