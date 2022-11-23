DPE, Eskom working to prevent stage 4 power cuts becoming 'order of the day'

The Public Enterprises Department said that power cuts were having an adverse impact on the economy and it was working very hard to avert higher levels of blackouts.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Enterprises Department said that it was working “flat out” with Eskom to prevent stage four power cuts from becoming the “order of the day”.

The department also said that state-owned enterprises like Eskom and Denel continued to face liquidity challenges.

Officials on Wednesday briefed Parliament on the mid-term performance of SOEs, with most of them failing to meet targets.

Members of the public enterprises committee earlier on Wednesday questioned the department’s ability to handle struggling SOEs like Eskom.

Acting director-general, Jackie Molisane, told the committee that they were doing everything possible to avert stage four power cuts, which have become more frequent.

"As I speak to you today, we have been working flat out to ensure that stage four does not become the order of the day because we do understand what this means, the impact thereof is."

Molisane said that the department was also closely monitoring the fixing of design defects at Kusile and Medupi.

She said that if there were no defects at the two power plants, Eskom’s coal fleet would have a high energy utilisation factor and fewer breakdowns.