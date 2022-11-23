DCS to challenge SCA judgment on Jacob Zuma's medical parole

The court on Monday left the ball in the department’s court to determine a way forward with regards to Zuma’s incarceration.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services said that it would challenge a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment that upheld former President Jacob Zuma’s medical parole as illegal.

The court on Monday left the ball in the department’s court to determine a way forward with regard to Zuma’s incarceration.

Zuma, who is the first democratically elected South African president to be jailed, was released on medical parole by former national Correctional Services department boss, Arthur Fraser.

He was sentenced to 15 months in prison last year by the highest court in the land for contempt of court for refusing to appear before a commission of inquiry into serious corruption, mostly at state institutions.

But he served less than two months before his release on medical parole.

The department’s Singabakho Nxumalo said that it had reached its decision after carefully studying Monday’s judgment.

"Correctional Services is convinced that another court may arrive at a different conclusion. Correctional Services is considering this course on the basis on the interpretation and obligation of the Correctional Services Act and other relevant prescripts."

EXPLAINER: Zuma, Fraser appeal over medical parole decision dismissed