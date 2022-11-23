DA's Steenhuisen disappointed with govt after being denied access to Kusile

John Steenhuisen said that he was set to conduct an oversight visit at the power station in his capacity as a member of Parliament. He said that the visit was meant to be part of measures to address the country's dire energy crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that he was disappointed with government after he was denied access to Eskom's Kusile power station in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

But on arrival at Kusile power station, Steenhuisen said that he was denied access by a group of security officials.

"I only wish Minister Gordhan was as prompt, effective and efficient at dealing with electricity crises as he has been in preventing me from performing my oversight function and getting to the bottom of exactly what is going on at Kusile."

The DA's shadow minister of public enterprises, Ghaleb Cachalia, said that he was aware that the power station was a national key point and had asked for permission from Eskom before their visit.

He said that they received a message from Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, saying that they were not permitted to conduct their oversight visit at the power station.

"Mr Gordhan, if he has nothing to hide, should be allowing and welcoming visits. Him preventing people from entering means he must have something to hide."