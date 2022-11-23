Crime stats show that aggression, violence at worrying levels in SA - Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele has been releasing crime statistics for the period between July and September this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the recent crime figures showed that aggression and violence were at worrying levels in South Africa.

Cele has been releasing crime statistics for the period between July and September this year.

During this period, 10,000 rape cases were opened with police and over 4,300 perpetrators were arrested for crimes against women and children.

Cele said that police successfully traced 410 rapists and 68 of them have been sentenced to life behind bars.