Crime stats show that aggression, violence at worrying levels in SA - Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele has been releasing crime statistics for the period between July and September this year.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the recent crime figures showed that aggression and violence were at worrying levels in South Africa.
During this period, 10,000 rape cases were opened with police and over 4,300 perpetrators were arrested for crimes against women and children.
Cele said that police successfully traced 410 rapists and 68 of them have been sentenced to life behind bars.
#sapsHQ In the three months of reporting, July to September 2022, double-digit percentage increases were recorded in the murder, attempted murder and assault GBH of women. #EndGBV #CrimeStats ML pic.twitter.com/AO7OXTNPOXSA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) November 23, 2022
#sapsHQ Over ten thousand women, men and children were raped in SA, majority of rape survivors are women. 10 590 Rape cases were opened with the SAPS, between July and September 2022. #CrimeStats ML pic.twitter.com/ieHhMhfLcoSA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) November 23, 2022
#sapsHQ In just six months, from April to September 2022, 558 children were killed in South Africa. Police will continue to #ActAgainstAbuse and #EndGBV. #CrimeStats ML pic.twitter.com/pIRRgFm3KTSA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) November 23, 2022