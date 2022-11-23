Cosatu seeks answers after violent WC taxi strike

Two buses were torched in Cape Town on Monday when taxi drivers under the national taxi council, parked their minibuses at home, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

CAPE TOWN - Cosatu says it wants answers after a violent two-day taxi strike in the Western Cape.

Two buses were torched in Cape Town on Monday when taxi drivers under the National Taxi Council, parked their minibuses at home, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

Meanwhile, West Coast authorities say taxi operators went on the rampage in Saldanha Bay and surrounding areas on Tuesday.

Santaco is upset about the provincial government's decision to end the pilot "Blue Dot project" which aims to formalise and incentivise the taxi industry.

As taxis return to the roads on Wednesday morning, Cosatu's Provincial Secretary, Malvern de Bruyn, says they were promised that the strike wouldn't get out of hand.

"And we will raise the issue of violence with them because they gave us the assurance when we met last that they will have a peaceful protest...so we don't really know what triggered the violence that we've seen."