Community groups, DSD assisting Masiphumelele residents rebuild homes after fire

The City of Cape Town said that more than 400 shacks were destroyed in the fire and hundreds of people were affected and that mop-up operations were continuing.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s disaster risk management department said that several organisations and the Department of Social Development had stepped in to assist the hundreds of people in rebuilding their homes after they lost homes during the devastating Masiphumelele fire.

The city said that more than 400 shacks were destroyed in the fire and hundreds of people were affected and that mop-up operations were continuing.

The city said that the Gift of the Givers had been providing the Masiphumelele fire victims with meals and they would continue to do this for the rest of the week.

Several other community groups, including Sassa, have been providing essentials like clothing and toiletries.

Disaster risk management's Sonica Lategan: "current services in attendance are water and sanitation, law enforcement, metro police, and local government community services. Electricity will be restored after the debris has been cleared by the city's solid waste department."

It's not clear if the victims will still be assisted with building material as many other victims don't have the means to rebuild their structures.

This is the second fire that the informal settlement has had in less than a month. Last month, a fire also destroyed hundreds of shacks.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the Department of Human Settlement on the steps that will be taken to assist the community but it has been unsuccessful.