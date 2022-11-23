CoCT law enforcement warns residents to not harm animals

The metro's safety boss JP Smith said whilst they understood the ongoing debate around breeding pitbulls, the responsibility for the dog's training often falls to its owner.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town warned residents not to take the law into their own hands by harming animals.

Three pitbulls believed to have attacked a toddler in Athlone a week ago were killed by locals on Sunday.

The metro's safety boss JP Smith said whilst they understand the ongoing debate around breeding pitbulls, the dog's training is the owner's responsibility.

"Firstly, animal owners have the responsibility to ensure that their dogs don't pose a threat to anyone and are kept within their premises. But it's also illegal to harm or torture an animal.

"If anyone has concerns about a dangerous animal, they must report it to the SPCA or the city's law enforcement. So urgent action can be taken. We can't have a situation where the public takes the law into their own hands."

