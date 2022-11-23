City of Tshwane condemns rise in attacks on paramedics in Gauteng

This comes after a patient was killed inside an ambulance in a mob justice attack in Atteridgeville, Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has condemned the increase and continued attacks and robberies of paramedics while on duty serving communities in Gauteng.

It's understood that community members in the Mshongoville informal settlement also attacked emergency services personnel who were attending the patient on Monday night.

Community Safety MMC Grandi Theunissen said that paramedics tried to transport the patient to the nearest hospital when the group started pelting rocks and stones at the ambulance.

The group continued to attack the man while he was on a stretcher, resulting in his death.

Theunissen said that no community or resident had the right to take the law into their own hands.

"The entire incident is unacceptable. It is criminal behaviour. Even more concerning is the trend of attacks and robberies of paramedics. I call on the South African Police Service to conduct a thorough investigation so that the guilty people can be brought to book without any further delay."