Cape Town Festive Lights Switch-On back on Sunday

The Mayor will switch on the Adderley Street lights this coming Sunday and people are urged to have fun.

CAPE TOWN - The Mother City's about to become a colourful Christmas wonderland as the City will be switching on its festive lights this coming Sunday.

The annual event usually signals the start of the holiday season in Cape Town.

The City's JP Smith has encouraged Capetonians to come out and enjoy the entertainment.

He has, however, appealed to the people not to bring prohibited substances to the event.

"We will be playing our role as the city to ensure that the festivities are enjoyable to patrons of all ages. We would like to appeal those all those who plan on attending to contribute to the spirit of festivities by adhering to the requirements and avoid bringing any prohibited or illegal substances or items to the event footprint."

Smith adds that there will be consequences for anyone who intends on breaking the spirit of the event.

"We will be deploying safety and security personnel who work with the South African Police Service as well as private security to ensure that we keep our promise of safeguarding all the patrons at this family-friendly event. We would like to remind residents and visitors that there will be zero tolerance of any weapons, alcohol or drugs, or any other illegal substances at the event."