Assault cases reported in Q2 at five-year high - Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed this while releasing the crime statistics for the period between July and September this year.
JOHANNESBURG - Over a period of three months, South Africa has recorded a record number of assault cases in five years.
Rape, murder and the kidnapping of children were alarmingly high.
The recent crime statistics show that violence not only against women and children but also in homes, on the country’s roads and in spaces thought to be safe, such as churches, is staggering.
July to September 2022 saw a record number of assault cases reported to the police in five years. Arguments, road rage, provocation and misunderstandings as well as punishment, remain the top motives for assaults GBH.
Minister Cele said that across the country, in just three months, police investigated over 85,000 cases of assault to cause grievous bodily harm and common assault cases.
"The second-most likely place for the occurrence of assault GBH was at public places such as streets, open fields, recreational centres or abandoned buildings."
He said that arguments remained the top motives for severe assault.
"Arguments, road rage, provocation, misunderstandings, as well as retaliation, revenge and punishment remain the top motive for GBH."
The crime figures show that aggression and violence are at worrying levels in South Africa.