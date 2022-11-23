Assault cases reported in Q2 at five-year high - Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed this while releasing the crime statistics for the period between July and September this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Over a period of three months, South Africa has recorded a record number of assault cases in five years.

Rape, murder and the kidnapping of children were alarmingly high.

The recent crime statistics show that violence not only against women and children but also in homes, on the country’s roads and in spaces thought to be safe, such as churches, is staggering.