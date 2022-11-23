ANC elective conference: members not allowed to bribe voting delegates

Over 4000 ANC delegates from across the country are expected to gather in Gauteng next month for the four-day National Elective Conference at the Nasrec.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s Electoral Committee warned its members that they are not allowed pay for the upkeep of voting delegates.

Over 4,000 ANC delegates from across the country are expected to gather in Gauteng next month for the four-day National Elective Conference to be held at the Nasrec Expo Centre, in Johannesburg.

Secretary for the ANC's Electoral Committee, Chief Matsile, said delegates must take care of their own travel and accommodation expenses.

The ANC said it introduced measures to limit the influence of money on its elective conferences.

Matsile said candidates and campaigns are required to disclose their donors and financial records ahead of the conference.

He said members who fail to do this will be sanctioned.

"Nobody is allowed to pay for any expenses for the delegates whatsoever. Going into the conference you can’t pay for accommodation, you can’t pay for registration. You can’t pay for food. You can’t pay for alcohol you can’t do anything.”

The ANC 55th national elective conference will take place from 16 - 20 December.