All Durban beaches to be reopened by 1 December – Mayor Kaunda

The city had closed some of its beaches for the last few months and this has affected KwaZulu-Natal’s tourism sector.

DURBAN - Mayor of eThekwini - Mxolisi Kaunda said on Wednesday that Durban beaches that were affected by water quality issues will reopen next week.

The city had to close some of its beaches for the last few months, which affected KwaZulu-Natal’s tourism sector.

READ: 13 Durban beaches reopened, others remain closed amid e.coli water tests



Amid worries that the closure of the beaches would affect the city’s tourism this festive season, Kaunda has called for calm from tourists and locals.

He said all beaches will be in operation come next week.

“And we are only remaining with four, which we are working tirelessly to ascertain that come 1 December, all our beaches will be up and running, that people will enjoy themselves.”

Kaunda said scientists have advised the city the beaches are reaching water levels which allow for people to swim.

He added that one of the main reasons services take longer than expected to be resolved is because of a lack of a proper budget.