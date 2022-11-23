AG reports gradual improvements in audits of national and provincial govt depts

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke on Wednesday submitted her audit findings for 2021/22 to Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - The Auditor-General’s office is reporting a gradual improvement in the audit outcomes of national and provincial government departments.

That’s since legislation came into force three years ago that allows it to act against accounting officers who are reckless with public funds.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke on Wednesday submitted her audit findings for 2021/22 to Parliament.

It reveals that 30% of state departments have managed to obtain a clean audit.

But they only account for 6% of state expenditure.

Sixty-nine of the 128 state institutions which have received a clean audit have managed to maintain their status.

Another 44% percent of entities have received unqualified audits, meaning that they are able to report transparently about their spending.

"This improvement trend, however, doesn’t translate into the key service delivery departments. Only 6% of them have clean audits."

Only three of the big departments have been able to achieve a clean audit - these being the Health Department and that of Transport in the Western Cape, and the Human Settlements Department in KwaZulu-Natal.

Of the provinces, the Eastern Cape has made the biggest improvements, with the most clean audits in its history.

KwaZulu-Natal has also recorded 13 clean audits, while Gauteng and Mpumalanga have been stagnant.

"The Western Cape maintains its record as having the highest number of clean audits."

Overall, 114 auditees now have a better audit outcome than they did in 2019, which is an improvement of 17%.