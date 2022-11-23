4 suspects arrested for allegedly hijacking delivery vehicle in Kraaifontein

The victim was stopped by occupants of a white Toyota Quantum late on Monday and was then taken to an ATM where he was forced to withdraw cash.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the kidnapping of a delivery vehicle driver in the vicinity of Joostenberg Vlakte.

The victim was stopped by occupants of a white Toyota Quantum late on Tuesday and was then taken to an ATM where he was forced to withdraw cash.

The men apparently threatened to kill the driver if he didn't pay the money.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said the suspects face charges of kidnapping, extortion and the possession of presumed stolen property.

“The alarm was raised with Kraaifontein police who responded to the complaint and found the Toyota Quantum parked. They searched the vehicle and confiscated cellphones and cash. Further interrogation led to the recovery of the keys to the complainant’s vehicle, which were found in the possession of one of the occupants.”

The men are expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court before the end of this week.