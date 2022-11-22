Zuma still has some legal wiggle room in prison case: Expert

Former correctional services boss, Arthur Fraser, signed off on Zuma's medical parole less than two months after Zuma began serving a 15-month jail term at the Estcourt prison in KZN.

JOHANNESBURG - Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says former president Jacob Zuma still has some legal recourse in a bid to stay out of jail.

Zuma's application to the Supreme Court of Appeal to have a lower court's ruling on his medical parole overturned failed on Monday.



Instead, the SCA upheld a decision by the high court in Pretoria that Zuma's release on medical parole was unlawful and unconstitutional.

Former correctional services boss, Arthur Fraser, signed off on Zuma's medical parole less than two months after Zuma began serving a 15-month jail term at the Estcourt prison in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court after refusing to give testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry.

De Vos says Zuma can still appeal the SCA ruling.



"Yes that's the last opportunity for him to try to stay out of jail but of course once he serves a quarter of his sentence, then he can try and get parole like any other prisoner. It is not a right. It is a privilege."