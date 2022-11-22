Wits University to make multimillion rand upgrades to planetarium

The digital dome will promote scientific research, artificial intelligence and the digital arts.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University's received a R75 million donation to transform Johannesburg’s 62-year-old planetarium into an upgraded digital dome.

The digital dome will promote scientific research, artificial intelligence and the digital arts - contributing towards the city's aspirations of becoming a smart African city in the next two years.

The planetarium has drawn in over four million visitors over the years.

Its advanced and future-savvy design will include whole new facilities for creative studios, multidisciplinary research and film production.

Wits University's director of astrophysics Roger Deane said the galactic dome plans to open to the public by 2024.