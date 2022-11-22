Williams replaces injured Stuurman in Proteas Test squad against Australia

Stuurman sustained an abdominal muscle strain in the Warriors’ CSA 4-Day Series match against the Dolphins in Gqeberha over the weekend and will be sidelined for 6 weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - Titans seamer Lizaad Williams has been called up to the Proteas Test squad after Glenton Stuurman suffered an injury that rules him out of the tour to Australia in December.

Stuurman sustained an abdominal muscle strain in the Warriors’ CSA 4-Day Series match against the Dolphins in Gqeberha over the weekend and will be sidelined for six weeks.



Williams has a couple of Test caps to his name after he debuted in the series against Bangladesh in March this year.

While he has been impressive at the domestic level, boasting 217 wickets at an average of 28.16, Williams barely got a chance to dazzle as the spin bowling of Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer disarmed the Bangladeshi batters.

The Proteas depart for Australia on 1 December 2022, which will give Williams and others in the squad one more opportunity to find some form.

Interim head coach Malibongwe Maketa will, however, be pleased with the massive innings of 292 from Heinrich Klaasen in the Titans’ match against the Knights while red-ball captain Dean Elgar made 137. Wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreyne also looks in good shape. He hit a double century for Western Province against a capable Boland bowling attack.

Curiously, Ryan Rickleton made an unbeaten hundred for the Lions against North West. Rickleton was not included in the Proteas squad due to an ankle injury according to cricket South Africa.

Proteas Test squad against Australia

Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo.

South Africa Test Tour to Australia itinerary

Four-day Tour Match

09 - 12 December

Cricket Australia XI vs South Africa – The Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Tests

17 - 21 December

Australia vs South Africa – The Gabba, Brisbane

26 - 30 December

Australia vs South Africa – MCG, Melbourne

04 - 08 January

Australia vs South Africa – SCG, Sydney