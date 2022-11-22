Where will Waluś go after he's on parole? Here are two routes the state can take

Janusz Waluś is Poland born, became a citizen in South Africa, and had his citizenship then revoked. What are the state's options to handle his parole conditions?

JOHANNESBURG - After almost 30 years behind bars, Janusz Waluś - the man who killed South African Communist Party leader Chirs Hani - is going to be released on parole. But with his South African citizenship having been revoked back in 2017, there are questions as to where he’ll be enjoying his new-found freedom.

Waluś assassinated Hani outside his Boksburg home in April 1993.

Together with South African Conservative Party Member of Parliament Clive Derby-Lewis, who it later emerged provided him with the firearm he used - Waluś was subsequently found guilty of Hani’s murder and sentenced to death. This was later commuted to life in prison, though, following the abolishment of the death sentence.

During the course of his incarceration, Waluś made several unsuccessful applications for parole to the minister of Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola.

After the latest, which was in 2020, he turned to the courts in the hopes of having Lamola’s decision reviewed and set aside but was unsuccessful both in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria and in the Supreme Court of Appeal. The matter ultimately found its way to the Constitutional Court and on Monday it ruled in Waluś’ favour, finding the minister’s decision had been irrational and ordering him to release Waluś on parole within 10 days.

The question now is: where will he go?

The Poland-born Waluś immigrated to South Africa in 1981 and was given citizenship in 1986.

But it emerged during another round of court proceedings in 2017 that the Department of Home Affairs had since revoked his citizenship.

If his citizenship remains revoked and no other arrangements are put in place to keep him in the country are put in place then upon his release he will have to be deported back to Poland.

And as his attorney, Julian Knight, explained, this is what they expect.

“What my prediction is, is that the easiest way out for the government is to deport him,” Knight said.

The effect of this would be that Waluś would not wind up serving any actual time on parole.

When an inmate is released on parole it’s usually subject to various conditions, such as monitoring by the Department of Correctional Services, which only expire with his parole. And his parole, in turn, only expires with his sentence. In the case of lifers - like Waluś - this generally continues until their death.

Waluś committed his crime before the current legislative regime came into effect and so he is instead subject to the regime that was in place at the time - he would only be required to serve two years on parole, after which his parole would be considered complete.

But South Africa doesn’t have jurisdiction in Poland. So if he were deported, the country wouldn’t be able to impose any conditions on him and the net result would be that he would avoid having to actually serve any time on parole or subject to any conditions or monitoring.

“Government does this with every foreign national who is in this country illegally and who have committed crimes, such as drug dealers and murderers. They’re placed on parole and deported and when they are deported they don't have any reporting to do,” Knight said.

But it’s unclear if this is the plan.

Knight said they hadn’t yet heard anything from the authorities and at the time of publishing, the Department of Home Affairs was yet to respond to questions from Eyewitness News.

And there is another route they could take.

As legal expert Llewelyn Curlewis explained, the state could move to keep Waluś in the country for the duration of his parole

“They can, for example, say: 'We’ll give you temporary residence, you have to stay in the country for another two years,'” he explained.

And this was exactly what Knight said the authorities indicated they would do when the issue came up in the previous court proceedings.

“At the time that we brought the previous application, the Department of Home Affairs said that in the event that he is granted parole, they would arrange for his residency to be regularised for the purposes of serving his parole,” he said.