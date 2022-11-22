'Trying to work here!': MTN subscribers voice frustration with network issues

MTN users on social media voiced their frustration after experiencing issues with the mobile operator's network.

JOHANNESBURG - MTN users on social media have complained of a network outage, saying that they cannot access the internet.

MTN Group, one of the leading mobile operators in the country, could not be reached via their spokespeople on Tuesday.

Users said that they were experiencing problems accessing the internet and that phone calls were cutting.

Eyewitness News tried to access MTN via their call centre too but with no success.

Is anyone else having trouble with mtn's network today? ' 💖MOONGODESS💖 (@Moon_Godesss) November 22, 2022

Is it only me who's experiencing insufficient network connection? #MTN ' Royal African Quing👑 (@Quing_Skhulase) November 22, 2022

Fuck you too #MTN! This is how long I waited. Is Customer Care no longer taking calls? Where's the Network coverage? Why so useless?

Make an effing plan #MTN. Trying to work here! 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/9h4OGBGAZp ' Alexandra🌻Furnsinn (@alexfurn66) November 22, 2022

Not all upgrade is good for you. Some leads to destruction. Just like MTN after their upgrade, went from arguably the best network provider to the worst in the country. ' GhostTown (@Michael_Olads) November 19, 2022