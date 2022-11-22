Go

'Trying to work here!': MTN subscribers voice frustration with network issues

MTN users on social media voiced their frustration after experiencing issues with the mobile operator's network.

Picture: © piter2121/123rf.com
Picture: © piter2121/123rf.com
22 November 2022 14:51

JOHANNESBURG - MTN users on social media have complained of a network outage, saying that they cannot access the internet.

MTN Group, one of the leading mobile operators in the country, could not be reached via their spokespeople on Tuesday.

Users said that they were experiencing problems accessing the internet and that phone calls were cutting.

Eyewitness News tried to access MTN via their call centre too but with no success.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA