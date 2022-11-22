SA hails COP27 deal to establish fund to address climate crisis as a milestone

The Loss and Damage Fund recently agreed upon by hundreds of world leaders at COP27 is about rebuilding the physical and social infrastructure destroyed by extreme weather over the years.

JOHANNESBURG - The agreement to establish a fund to address the climate crisis taken at this year’s United Nations climate change conference has been hailed as a key milestone by the South African delegation.

Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy on Tuesday addressed the media on the outcomes of the recently concluded COP27 gathering in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt.

She said that the call to establish the fund dated back 30 years and the agreement to set it up was a step in the right direction.

The Loss and Damage Fund recently agreed upon by hundreds of world leaders at COP27 is about rebuilding the physical and social infrastructure destroyed by extreme weather over the years.

The major challenge now for countries around the world is to set up the fund and fill it up with cash.

Currently, there is no agreement on how the fund should be financed but Minister Creecy said that the agreement to establish the fund was, nonetheless, still worth celebrating.

"Of course, we are going to see a battle about sources, a battle about beneficiaries but we have crossed the first hurdle, which is to get the principal established."

A transitional committee formed at COP27 is expected to work on the modalities of the fund and present them at COP28 in Dubai next year.