Residents voluntarily hand over 20 pitbulls in Free State

This is one of many SPCA's across the country that has seen a surge in pitbulls being handed over following a call to surrender the pets.

JOHANNESBURG - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Virginia, in the Free State said it's seen residents voluntarily handing over 20 pitbull dogs and puppies.

This is one of many SPCAs across the country that has seen a surge in pitbulls being handed over following a call to surrender the pets.

The animals came from the Phomolong community in Henneman.



READ: Cosatu backs ban on pitbulls in South Africa

The dogs are being handed over after a surge in attacks - with the latest seeing an eight-year-old boy being killed in Henneman.

The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa's Lin Rautenbach said it's better for the SPCA to handle the dogs instead of owners who don't have the know-how.

"Right now, they are just too many pitbulls and not enough pitbull homes. It is imperative to protect the animals and their welfare but more importantly, protecting the lives of the people surrounding them. The Henneman police held an operation in the area yesterday [Monday] - putting measures in place," said Rautenbach.