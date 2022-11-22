Ramaphosa, Mkhize nominated as top two candidates to stand for ANC president

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Zweli Mkhize have been nominated as the top two candidates to stand for African National Congress (ANC) president.

Kgalema Montlanthe, ANC’s head of electoral committee, said Ramaphosa received 2,037 nominations while Mkhize received 916.

Montlanthe was speaking during a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon at the ANC’s Luthuli House.

He announced the names of the top six position in the ANC’s national executive committee.

The names were of people who were nominated by the ANC’s over 4,000 branches across the country.

For deputy president, the nominations are Paul Mashatile, Ronald Lamola, and Oscar Mabuyane.

For national chairperson, it is Stanley Mathabatha, Gwede Mantashe and David Masondo.

For secretary general, Mdumiseni Ntuli, Phumulo Masualle and Fikile Mbalula received the nods.

For deputy secretary general it is Nomvula Mokonyane and Febe Potgieter.

And lastly for treasurer, it is Benjamin Chauke, Pule Mabe and Mzwandile Masina vying for the position.

Motlanthe said the candidates have been vetted and all accepted their nominations.

Numbers: