Ramaphosa gets royal treatment on UK state visit

King Charles III JOHANNESBURG - More than 1,000 soldiers and 230 horses formed part of the pomp and ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London to welcome President Cyril Ramaphosa. The president is on a state visit to Great Britain on the invitation of King Charles the Third and the British queen consort, Camilla. [WELCOME CEREMONY]: His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa welcomed by His Majesty King Charles III to Horse Guards, London on the occasion of his State Visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland #SAinUK #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/F4EvxU9i7n Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) November 22, 2022 [WELCOME CEREMONY]: His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa welcomed by His Majesty King Charles III to Horse Guards, London on the occasion of his State Visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland #SAinUK #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/H8vZan3sRq Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) November 22, 2022

Ramaphosa is expected to visit Westminster Abbey on Tuesday before attending a dinner hosted by the British monarch at Buckingham Palace.

President Ramaphosa’s visit to London comes as South Africa and the United Kingdom try to improve relations amid several economic challenges in both countries.

South Africa and Great Britain enjoy long historical and economic ties dating back to the colonial era.

Great Britain is one of South Africa’s biggest export markets and a third of all British trade on the continent is conducted in South Africa.

During his two-day state visit, Ramaphosa is also scheduled to meet with newly-elected British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, to identify new ways of improving cooperation on issues such as healthcare, global trade and education.