Public Service and Adminstration Dept to adopt a 'no work, no pay' policy

Public service unions are calling for a 10% wage increase in the baseline, while the government said it cannot exceed its offer of 3% plus additional benefits.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Public Service and Administration said it will adopt a 'no-work-no-pay' policy for workers who opt to take part in Tuesday's strike.

READ: Govt officials ‘in closed-door meeting’ in bid to avert public sector strike

Thousands of civil servants across the country are expected to take part in various marches in a bid to put pressure on the government to concede to their wage demands.

Public service unions are calling for a 10% wage increase in the baseline, while the government said it cannot exceed its offer of 3% plus additional benefits.

Ironically, the protest over wages will see some civil servants miss out on their pay for the day as thousands are estimated to down tools across the country.

READ: Sacp throws its weight behind public sector strike

The Department of Public Services and Administration warned that it will not tolerate workers who forgo their duties to take part in Tuesday's protest.

Employees at the Department of Transport and Home Affairs as well as immigration officials at border posts are among those expected to down tools.

Public Services and Administration spokesperson Moses Mush said: "Those who are not at work, will be subjected to no work, no pay."

While there are threats of disruptions to services, Mushi said measures are in place to ensure service delivery is not affected.

"The law enforcement will have to come in there."

Trade union federations Cosatu, Saftu and Fedusa have refused to accept the government's offer that includes a 3% wage increase, a R1000 cash allowance that will lapse in march 2023, as well as a 1.5% pay progression for qualifying employees.

This offer combined accounts for an average of 7.5% - while unions want 10% on the baseline.