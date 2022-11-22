PSA says it will step up pressure on govt over wages

Government departments from Home Affairs to licensing departments are expected to see disruptions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association of South Africa said it will be stepping up its pressure on the government on Tuesday over wages - with thousands of workers expected to stop working demanding a better deal.

READ: Govt officials ‘in closed-door meeting’ in bid to avert public sector strike

Government departments from Home Affairs to licensing departments are expected to see disruptions.

Last week saw the government stand firm on its final offer but this was met with anger from unions.

Three federations Cosatu, Saftu and Fedusa have joined forces to ensure that the government honours its 2018 wage agreement.

Workers in Gauteng will convene at Burgers Park in Pretoria before marching to the National Treasury’s office almost a kilometre away.

READ: SACP throws its weight behind public sector strike

The unions are then expected to submit a memorandum of demands, including calls for a 10% wage increase on the baseline.

Workers also want a housing allowance and the continuation of a cash allowance.

KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State and the Eastern Cape are expected to hold parallel marches.

Meanwhile, the march in Cape Town was called off amid a two-day taxi protest in the mother city that began on Monday.

While the government sounded an alarm of consequences if workers abandon their posts, workers still vowed to cause disruptions to service delivery.

WC COSATU PULLS OUT OF NATIONAL WAGE STRIKE

Cosatu in the Western Cape announced it will not participate in Tuesday's national wage strike.

Citing the ongoing taxi strike, the trade union federation's provincial leaders agreed to postpone their planned

march in the Cape Town CBD.

Cosatu Western Cape Secretary, Malvern de Bruyn, said they considered the current taxi strike and the violent acts that played out in the metro on Monday.

"It won't be in the best interest of our members and their safety if we are going to pursue the action. So, as the leadership we decided that we rather postpone it to safeguard the interests of our members because we can't take the risk of our members being injured while going to town."

De Bruyn said a new date for the province's march to Parliament will be set in due course.

Public servants' planned strike action in the rest of the country is set to continue.