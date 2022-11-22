Plummer returns to coach SPAR Proteas

Plummer, who led the Proteas to the semifinals at the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool, returns to replace Dorette Badenhorst who was released following a disappointing 2023 season

JOHANNESBURG - Netball South Africa has made the bold decision to bring back Norma Plummer as the coach of the SPAR Proteas with less than nine months to go before the Netball World Cup in Cape Town next year.

Plummer, who led the Proteas to the semifinals at the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool, returns to replace Dorette Badenhorst who was relieved of her duties following a disappointing 2023 season, culminating in a lowly 6th placed finish at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The World Cup-winning Australian coach begins her second tenure in charge with the SPAR Diamond Challenge where South Africa will play Scotland, Zimbabwe and the SPAR President’s at the University of Pretoria Sports Centre from the 22 to 26 November.

“The SPAR Diamond Challenge is an important part of our build-up to the World Cup. I haven’t been with the team for three years, so this gives me an opportunity to assess the new players who have come into the squad and to select a team for the Quad Series in January,” said Plummer.

Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane admitted that making the change was a difficult decision. However, with reports of players in the squad feeling discontent with Badenhorst, it became a necessary one to make.

“The decision to make these changes was not an easy one to make considering how close we are to the Netball World Cup. However, they were needed. This was not an easy one to make however in the interest of the team and country, we felt we needed to initiate them now rather than later,” Molokwane said.

SPAR Proteas captain Bongi Msomi said the team was delighted to have Plummer back in charge.

“We have huge respect for her. We have just had a very good training camp with her in Potchefstroom. The group is very switched on and we are looking forward to the SPAR Diamond Challenge. It will be a good competition and give us a chance to test ourselves,” Msomi said.

Tickets for the games will be available at the venue – R20 for adults and R10 for school-going children.

SPAR Proteas fixtures:

22 November: 14:00 South Africa vs Scotland

23 November: 14:00 South Africa vs Zimbabwe

25 November: 14:00 South Africa vs President’s XII