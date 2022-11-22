Patient attacked, killed inside ambulance by mob justice group in Attridgeville

Gauteng health said community members in the Mshongoville informal settlement also attacked emergency services personnel

JOHANNESBURG - A patient has been killed inside an ambulance in a mob justice attack in Attridgeville, Pretoria.

Gauteng health said community members in the Mshongoville informal settlement also attacked emergency services personnel who were attending to the patient on Monday night.

The department said paramedics were attending to a man who had been assaulted by an angry mob accusing him of having committed a crime.

In a statement, the department said when paramedics tried to transport the patient to the nearest hospital, the group started pelting rocks and stones at the ambulance.

The group continued to attack the man while he was on a stretcher, resulting in his death.

Gauteng health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said: “The two emergency personnel who were attacked went for medical observation in hospital and they will be attending counselling sessions as part of the employee health and wellness programme.”