Owner of 2 pitbulls that mauled FS toddler (3) to death released on R300 bail

Lebohang Pali (21) made his first appearance at the Henneman Magistrates Court and was charged with offences related to the Animals Amendments Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The owner of two pitbulls, which mauled a three-year-old boy to death in the Free State, has been released on R300 bail.

He was arrested at the weekend after his two dogs attacked and killed Keletso Saule.

The toddler was mauled to death while playing with his friends outside a house.

This is the latest pitbull attack in the province. Earlier this month, 8-year-old Olebogeng Mosime died after being bitten by a neighbours pitbull in Bloemfontein.

Free State National Prosecuting Authority’s Phaladi Shuiping said: “The owner of a pitbull that allegedly mauled a child to death appeared in the Henneman Magistrates Court and was released on bail of R300. The case was postponed to 23 November.”