Nxesi whisked away by protectors as striking civil servants get hostile

Public sector wages PRETORIA - Acting Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi has been whisked away by his protectors after a scuffle broke at the public service protest. Hundreds of workers marched to the office of the Treasury in the Pretoria CBD on Tuesday afternoon over a wage dispute with government, where they handed over a memorandum of demands to the minister. Minister Nxesi, though, was met with hostility. He received a memorandum from public service workers detailing 13 demands. #PublicServiceProtest | Cosatu deputy president Mike Shingange hits out at former unionist-turned-president Cyril Ramaphosa and minister Thulas Nxesi for turning their backs on the labour movement. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/Mm4xGLFPFg EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 22, 2022

This includes calls for government to honour the 2018 wage agreement as the headline demand of a 10% increase on the baseline.

Workers also want government to end outsourcing at state entities, as well as to put a moratorium on retrenchments.

They've given Treasury and the Department of Public Service and Administration seven days to concede to their demands or face an indefinite strike by civil servants.

Nxesi went from being booed by protesting workers as he took to the stage to hear their demands to being heckled after he had signed the memorandum submitted by public service workers.

He was unable to address the workers on their ultimatum but was bundled into a police van when the crowd became rowdy.