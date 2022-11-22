Go

Nxesi whisked away by protectors as striking civil servants get hostile

Hundreds of workers marched to the office of the Treasury in the Pretoria CBD on Tuesday afternoon over a wage dispute with government, where they handed over a memorandum of demands to the minister. Minister Thulas Nxesi, though, was met with hostility.

Acting Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi (in black) receives a memorandum of demands form striking public sector workers in Pretoria on 22 November 2022. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
22 November 2022 15:18

PRETORIA - Acting Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi has been whisked away by his protectors after a scuffle broke at the public service protest.

He received a memorandum from public service workers detailing 13 demands.

This includes calls for government to honour the 2018 wage agreement as the headline demand of a 10% increase on the baseline.

Workers also want government to end outsourcing at state entities, as well as to put a moratorium on retrenchments.

They've given Treasury and the Department of Public Service and Administration seven days to concede to their demands or face an indefinite strike by civil servants.

Nxesi went from being booed by protesting workers as he took to the stage to hear their demands to being heckled after he had signed the memorandum submitted by public service workers.

He was unable to address the workers on their ultimatum but was bundled into a police van when the crowd became rowdy.

Timeline

