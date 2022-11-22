NW Premier reshuffles his cabinet, makes room for Nono Maloyi

ANC North West deputy secretary, Viola Motsumi, who was serving as deputy speaker in the legislature is the province’s new Education MEC.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Bushy Maape reshuffled his cabinet – chopping two MECs and making room for ANC Provincial Chair Nono Maloyi’s return to the executive.

Maloyi is the province’s new Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC.

ANC North West deputy secretary, Viola Motsumi, who was serving as deputy speaker in the legislature, is the province’s new Education MEC.

Lenah Miga and Wendy Matsemela were cut from the executive.

Maape, in a statement announcing the changes on Monday, said the changes were aimed at strengthening the work of government.

It’s the clearest sign yet that Maloyi, just months after being elected ANC provincial chairperson, is now headed for the number 1 seat in the North West government.

The reshuffle came as no surprise following Premier Bushy Maape’s failed bid to become the ANC provincial chair in August.

Another interesting move in the reshuffle is Kenetswe Mosenogi being shifted from the economic development portfolio to arts, culture and recreation in the platinum-rich province.

This is seen by some as Mosenogi being on her way out – with the next reshuffle likely to leave her in the cold – with Maloyi possibly becoming the new North West premier.