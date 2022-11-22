National Assembly passes first of two anti-greylisting bills

With the exception of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the African National Congress (ANC) has received virtually no support from opposition parties in getting the bill over the line.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly has passed the first of two bills aimed at keeping South Africa off the Financial Action Task Force’s notorious greylist.

With the exception of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the African National Congress (ANC) has received virtually no support from opposition parties in getting the bill over the line.

They argued that the General Laws Amendment Bill, aimed at tightening anti-money laundering and terrorism financing laws, had been too rushed and that the non-profit sector would bear the brunt of the overly stringent regulations.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the General Laws Amendment Bill demonstrated government’s commitment to rooting out financial crime and the proceeds thereof.

"In addition to laws we are passing, the country is also working to improve the effectiveness of anti-money laundering and combatting of the financing of terrorism system. This represents the second half of the exam we must pass."

But opposition parties said that Parliament was being treated only as a rubber stamp.

The Freedom Front Plus’ Wouter Wessels: "The legislation is rushed, ill-considered and will have unintended, detrimental consequences, especially for NGOs. And who will suffer the most? The poor."

Much of the backlash has been in response to a provision that will require non-profit organisations which send money to, or receive money from foreign sources, to register with the Department of Social Development.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Dion George: "This dysfunctional department can’t even deliver on its current mandate of paying social grants."

But Godongwana said that these concerns could still be discussed and that political differences should be set aside in the national interest.

The bill will now be sent to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for concurrence.