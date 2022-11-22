MAWANDE MATEZA: Ronaldo - the great let-down

OPINION

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the twilight of his career but it is evident that, like an ageing boxer who is past his prime, his mind won’t let him come to that realisation. He thinks he’s the same player he was many years ago.

Ronaldo sat down for a controversial interview with Piers Morgan that has dominated headlines in the week when the Fifa World Cup kicks off. That is not a surprise since he is the one of the world's most popular footballer, and the timing of its release was planned and well co-ordinated too.

The Ronaldo brand is carefully controlled; nothing that he wouldn’t want out there would make it into the public sphere. It’s also difficult to believe he would have sat down with a man so divisive and desperate for relevance at a high point of his career, or if he was with a team that was a credible challenger for the English Premier League or with a Champions League title on the line.

The interview is self-serving and might have achieved what it was set out to accomplish. It’s clear that Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United and his wish will most likely be granted. There is no reason for him to return to Old Trafford after denigrating the immediate past manager, the current manager of the club, the owners, and others. Maybe he was telling his truth, but it’s unlikely, in any event, that everyone else is wrong and he’s right.

The questions Morgan posed were so soft, it’s clear that they were given to Ronaldo beforehand. Morgan offered no pushback and often sounded more like a fanboy than anything else. It’s not as candid as it has been made out to be.



Ronaldo is sensitive to criticism, seemingly more so now than in the past. It’s indicative of a fragile ego and insecurity. Bear in mind, because of his reputation, critique of Ronaldo and his contribution to the Red Devils is far more on the softer side than the kind of criticism Paul Pogba or Raheem Sterling have had to endure over the course of their careers.

So where to for Ronaldo? The attributes that made him dominate the game for over a decade have begun to desert him. He isn’t a spent force just yet, but he no longer has the speed that made him a nightmare for defenders. He slows United’s counter attacks down and doesn’t do much running off-the-ball or do the defensive work required by forwards in the modern game. And quite frankly, his attitude stinks.

He may yet win the World Cup with Portugal in Qatar and he may be the star too. As unbearable as that may be for everyone else who must listen to his diehard fans waxing lyrical about him, reality will have to set in after 20 December. And then what? If he wins, once his victory lap is done, he’ll be in the same position he was during this past off-season where no club that he thinks is worthy of his services - apart from Chelsea perhaps - will want to have him.

Juventus suffered with Ronaldo. They paid over the odds to get him in 2018, thinking he’d be the key to an elusive Champions League title. But it wasn’t to be. Instead, he cost Maurizio Sarri his job as coach, despite winning the Serie A title. And it’s arguably the after effects of having the Portuguese forward in Turin that Juve are currently experiencing. They surrendered the Scudetto they won nine seasons in a row, finishing fourth last season and are currently 10 points off the pace in the current campaign.

It’s difficult to see which club Ronaldo would improve. Some may point to his title-winning mentality and influence in the dressing room. But with that comes moodiness when he doesn’t get his way. It’s unlikely that Europe’s elite will come chasing after him. Weirdly enough, Man United is probably his best bet because of the esteem he’s held in by the club’s supporters. Or at least, was, since it seems he’s inched closer to burning his final bridge there.

Father Time is undefeated, and it would be best for Ronaldo to accept that sooner or later.

Mawande Mateza is a sports reporter at Eyewitness News. You can follow him on Twitter on @Mawandinho.