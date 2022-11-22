Masiphumelele residents rebuild their structure after devastating fire

The fire in the Z-section destroyed approximately 600 structures and affected close to 2000 yesterday.

CAPE TOWN - Masiphumelele residents say they have started rebuilding their structures after a devastating fire reduced the area to ashes.

Community members have pleaded from authorities to assist in rebuilding their structure... while authorities say they on the scene to assist the community with identity documents.

The city says a multidisciplinary team including officials from the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), department of social development and human settlements, will provide further relief to those who lost their homes.

Police say no fatalities or injuries have been reported. Meanwhile, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is providing care to six dogs that sustained burn wounds.

Residents say they have not been assisted with rebuilding material as NPO, Gift of the Givers have been supplying survivors with food and blankets. The organisation says it will continue feeding them for the next week.