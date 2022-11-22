Masiphumelele residents left devastated after fire

Volunteers from the humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers, have been deployed to Masiphumelele to assist fire victims.

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of Masiphumelele residents have been left devastated following yet another fire in the township.

The blaze broke out on Monday and quickly spread through the Z-Section area.

While an assessment is still underway, it's believed more than a thousand shacks were gutted.

It's the second big fire in the area in less than a month.

Volunteers from the humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers have been deployed to Masiphumelele to assist fire victims.

"The situation is quite dire. Yesterday was quite sad to see when community members came back home, and they say their structures completely burned down," said Ali Sablay, Gift of the Giver team member.

"Some mothers, talking to them, their whole world was in the structure, all the Christmas clothes bought for children to take home to the Eastern Cape."