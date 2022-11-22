KZN IFP, DA join forces in bid to form strong opposition against ANC

The parties say they're planning to unseat the African National Congress in the province.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal have entered into a working relationship in a bid to form a strong opposition.

The parties say they're planning to unseat the African National Congress (ANC) in the province.

The IFP is currently the official opposition in KwaZulu-Natal and runs various municipalities.

The DA, meanwhile, enjoys good support in various parts of the province including the provincial legislature.

The parties say they've had discussions at national level with the aim of removing the ANC from power in the province.

The DA's Dean MacPherson said the party will start with the ward 99 by-election. He says the DA will make way for the IFP to contest the ward.

“There is possibly an opportunity that if one steps back, that we can get the ANC out of power which then has bigger consequences in the eThekwini municipality as well, so our parties met and we took that decision.”, he says.

The IFP's Thami Ntuli said this will help both parties form a strong opposition.

“It will strengthen the numbers of the position even in the eThekwini municipality, since you know the coalition in the metro is not stable in fact”, Ntuli said.

The parties say their relations will also play a big role in governance ahead of the 2024 general elections.