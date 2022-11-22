Knysna man handed 14-year jail term for murdering wife

Gevandre Jantjies was convicted of murder in the Knysna Regional Court after the State rejected a guilty plea on a charge of culpable homicide.

CAPE TOWN - A Knysna man has been handed a 14-year jail term for killing his wife.

Gevandre Jantjies was convicted of murder in the Knysna Regional Court after the State rejected a guilty plea on a charge of culpable homicide.

The 30-year-old had claimed that he had stabbed Mercia Kleinbooi by accident in March 2020.

During the trial, the court heard Mercia Kleinbooi had reprimanded her husband for walking around with his three-year-old daughter late at night.

Jantjies claimed that he and his wife were drinking beer and that she was sitting on a couch behind him, while he was cutting meat.

According to his version, he turned around to speak to her and accidentally stabbed her.

However, a postmortem found the action could not have been accidental.

Following the stabbing, the accused visited his aunt's house and left his wife bleeding on the floor instead of seeking help.

He passed out on the bed after drinking more alcohol and was woken up by police officers the following morning.

While handing down the sentence, the court considered the fact that the accused was in custody since his arrest in March 2020.