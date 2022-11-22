It's Mkhize vs Ramaphosa: ANC announces top 6 nominations

Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza | President Cyril Ramaphosa and former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize have been nominated as the top two candidates to stand for the position of African National Congress (ANC) president. Kgalema Motlanthe, the ANC’s electoral committee head, said Ramaphosa received 2,037 nominations while Mkhize received 916. Motlanthe announced the candidates vying for the top six positions in the ANC's national executive committee.