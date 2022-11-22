In the running: Candidates vying for ANC's top six positions
Abigail Javier | The ANC has announced the names of the 16 candidates vying for the party's top six positions.
- Cyril Ramaphosa
- African National Congress ANC
- Fikile Mbalula
- Gwede Mantashe
- Paul Mashatile
- Ronald Lamola
- Pule Mabe
- Mzwandile Masina
- ANC top six
- Oscar Mabuyane
- David Masondo
- Phumulo Masualle
- Stanley Mathabatha
- Febe Potgieter-Gqubule
- Mdumiseni Ntuli
- 2022 ANC elective conference
- Mzweli Mkhize
- Bejani Chauke
- Nomula Mokonyane