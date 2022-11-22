Health services at Bara Hospital halted as public servants block roads

Patients at one of South Africa’s biggest health facilities have been turned away while motorists have been advised to avoid the area as scores of public servants affiliated to various unions have closed several routes and the main entrance to the facility.

JOHANNESBURG - Health services have been brought to a halt at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto after public servants blocked several roads with burning tyres and debris.

This follows a deadlock in wage negotiations between union federations and government.

The planned one-day nationwide strike is part of the ongoing demonstrations ahead of an indefinite strike if the government fails to improve its 3% wage increase offer.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has been deployed to the area to monitor the situation, as well as to redirect traffic.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla: "The situation at the moment is calm and JMPD officers are on scene. Motorists are urged to avoid and use alternative routes as traffic is being diverted into Kokwana Street at the Bara taxi rank to join Immink Drive and also at Collinder Road travelling through Diepkloof."

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Health Department said that they were still awaiting a report from the hospital to determine exactly what services had been affected by the strike.